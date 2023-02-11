New tourism website to 'plan the perfect trip to West Belfast'

PLANS have been announced for a new website to “plan the perfect trip to West Belfast".

West Belfast tourism body Fáilte Feirste Thiar have announced exciting plans to launch their brand new visitor-inspired website this week. As part of Covid-19 recovery and building back tourism locally, the new site will support the organisation’s strategic vision to continue the development and advancement of neighbourhood tourism in West Belfast.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Heritage Coordinator, Eimear Hargey said: “Neighbourhood tourism brings massive social and economic opportunities to local communities. Our new website will assist us in the overall development and promotion of the West Belfast tourism offering – encouraging visitor spend into the West of the city and building the economy locally.”

Created with the visitor in mind, the new website promises to showcase the uniqueness of West Belfast while providing the ultimate user-friendly experience, allowing visitors to explore the vast offerings available in this part of the city.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Tourism Development Officer, Tony McDonagh said: “We’re really excited about sharing our new website with the world. We are inviting tourism facing businesses to get in touch with us to feature on the website.

"From world class tours, breath-taking views and award winning architecture to some of the city’s finest cuisine and welcoming accommodation the new Fáilte Feirste Thiar website will have all you need to know to plan the perfect trip to West Belfast.”

For further information, or to have your tourism attraction or business featured on Fáilte Feirste Thiar’s new website please contact info@visitwestbelfast.com