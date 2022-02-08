Family of New Lodge man shot dead in 1972 still awaiting for apology fifty years on

SEEKING AN APOLOGY: Kevin Campbell, with a picture of his uncle Michael Hayes at the memorial garden in the New Lodge

THE family of a father-of-two shot dead by the British army in North Belfast have reiterated their demand for an apology ahead of the 50th anniversary later this year.

Michael Hayes (27) was shot nine times in the upper body and legs by members of a Royal Marine patrol near his home in Spamount Street on October 1, 1972.

He was coming home from a night out at a social club to raise money for a minibus at Edmund Rice Christian Brothers School in Pim Street when he was shot.

The soldiers claimed Mr Hayes, who was married with two sons, aged two and three, was a gunman but no residues were found on him to suggest he had been firing a weapon.

The killing was investigated by the Royal Military Police but the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended no further action to be taken.

His widow Rita received compensation of £25,000.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Kevin Campbell says the family have never received an apology for his uncle’s murder.

“He was at a charity function that night and was walking home when he was shot by the British Army.

“For 50 years, as a family, we have been seeking an apology from the British Government and for someone to be held accountable.

“Michael was a completely innocent man.

“By giving his wife, Rita £25,000, which was a lot of money, the British Government are basically admitting responsibility but still won’t apologise for what happened.

“As we approach his 50th anniversary later this year, an apology is the least that we deserve after all this time.”