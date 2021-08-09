FÉILE 2021: Frances Black: Live in Concert is headline act on a busy Tuesday

HEADLINE ACT: Singer Frances Black will perform at the Devenish Complex on Tuesday night

AFTER an action-packed Féile an Phobail weekend, Tuesday (August 10) sees another busy day of programme of tours, family fun and lively debate.

Ballymurphy Massacre 50th Anniversary Mass

Fr Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest of Corpus Christi Church will celebrate mass on the 50th Anniversary of the Ballymurphy Massacre at 7pm. Fr Paddy has been a tower of strength to the families spiritually and is very supportive of the campaign. He is at the fore of a campaign to have Fr Mullan and Fr Fitzpatrick canonised as martyrs and has composed a prayer in their memory. Booking is essential via Springhill Community House on 028 9032 6722.

Frances Black: Live In Concert

The headline act on Tuesday is Frances Black: Live In Concert at the Devenish Complex. Frances is one of Ireland's best-loved and most enduring artists and will be supported on stage by her daughter, Aoife Scott – fresh from her performance of 'Grace' with Róisín O at last Friday's Féile fight night in the Falls Park.

Falls Park – Bi-lingual Family Fun

Supported by Glór na nGael and Foras na Gaeilge, join us in the Falls Park outdoor classroom for some bilingual family fun. Come use your cúpla focal, learn some Irish, enjoy bilingual arts &andcrafts, learn basics skills of Bordhán playing and experience some bilingual ancient Irish storytelling. The event is sold out.

Belfast Hills Walk and Sunset Yoga

Finish your evening off with a light walk and relaxing and inspiring Yoga session. Enjoy the wonderful sunset and surrounding area of the Black Mountain with Nuala Ní Scolláin. Nuala is very passionate about the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health and loves sharing the practice in her beloved home of West Belfast.

This event has been planned by the Féile Youth Sub-group for the wider community. Meet at Divis Coffee Shop Barn at 7pm for a 45-minute walk to the Ridge Trail summit.

Bring water and own Yoga mat. Yoga session will last one hour.

Supported by Change Your Mind. Part of Féile an Phobail’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme, supported by Children in Need.

Booking in advance is essential via joe@feilebelfast.com. Meet at Divis Coffee Shop Barn at 7pm.

Falls Hunger Strike Walking Tour

Free daily walking tour. Learn about the Hunger Strikers and their connections to people from the Falls Road area including Billy McKee, the first Blanket Man Kieran Nugent, Mairead Farrell, Brendan Hughes, Joe Mc Donnell, and much more local history also. Booking is essential. Contact Robert from the Falls Commemoration Committee on 07752500513 to book a place. Meet: Divis Tower, Divis Street at 12pm.

The Live and The Digital: Creativity After COVID-19

Professor Paul Moore of Future Screens NI will host "The Live and the Digital: Creativity After Covid-19", an online event streamed live at 12 midday from Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road as part of Féile.

The panel will consider the question of creativity after Covid-19 and will feature the following:

• “Tsuru” by Deepa Mann-Kler

• Titanic by Michael McGlade of Yellow Design

• Experiments in Immersive Theatre by Zoe Seaton of Big Telly

• The Future of Virtual Production by Dr Declan Keeney of Ulster University

Don't miss this unique experience which will consider the future of creativity and the city of Belfast. Register for this event here.

Six Short Films - ‘BEAT THE BOOKIES’ by Pearse Elliott, Directed by Tony Devlin

Six individuals in a single location. Who they are, why they are here and what the location represents?

We will find out over the course of six exhilarating minutes! Filmed daily over the course of a week, ‘SIX’ is an incredibly bold challenge for six directors, six writers and 36 actors to explore and express their craft through the medium of film, with each episode presenting an entirely different yet ultimately entertaining storyline. You can watch the event on the Brassneck Theatre YouTube channel here at 8pm.

Old Place Names and Maps of the Belfast Hills

There are now a great range of maps and information online showing West Belfast and the Belfast Hills in the 19th and 20th Century. In this Zoom event, Belfast Hills Partnership staff will take us through these sources and how to use them to build up a picture of life in earlier times. You can register for the event here.

For a full list of Tuesday's events, visit the Féile website here.