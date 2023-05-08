Bridge of Sighs - vandals deface Finaghy bridge days after clean-up

ANGER: Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer has hit out at new graffiti on Finaghy bridge

LOCAL Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer has hit out after graffiti appeared on Finaghy bridge – just days after it was re-painted.

Previously dubbed Ireland's ugliest bridge, graffiti has constantly appeared on the bridge over the railway line despite a number of re-paints, much to the anger of local residents.

Following the latest clean-up ast Easter, new 'tag graffiti' has appeared this week.

Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer hit out at those behind the "vandalism".

"I think this is the fourth time I have had this bridge repainted. It look quite some time for the Department for Infrastructure to agree to it," she explained.

Was great to be in Finaghy last week meeting @CllrGMcAteer and local activists 🙌



Getting updates on local issues and campaigns. Particularly engaging on the Finaghy Bridge issue with local activists around working with DFI and BCC to reimage it to radically change the area. pic.twitter.com/JK2Tuu5Xbc — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) October 27, 2021

"Previously there was quite offensive and obscene graffiti and I had concerns of schoolchildren and young children seeing it

"One half was painted before Easter and the other half shortly after by which time new graffiti had appeared.

"People who live either side of the bridge are looking up at. Local residents have contacted me expressing their anger.

"People can’t enjoy their homes or gardens to the full extent they should be. These people are not tag artists. It is just vandalism."

Geraldine is hopeful that an arts project in the near future for the bridge will deter vandals from it.

"At City Council, we have supported a major arts project with ArtsEkta. There have been a number of meetings and community engagement on ideas for artwork for the bridge," she added.

"It will be high quality artwork, on a par with what you would see in the Cathedral Quarter.

"All the evidence shows that in 90 per cent of cases where you have real high quality artwork in a public place, people tend to leave it alone and respect the work of artists."

The Department of Infrastructure built the new iron structure atop the old bridge to prevent vehicles crashing off the road and onto the railway line below. However, the Department later admitted the works - costing several million pounds - were unnecessary. Nevertheless, successive Ministers for Infrastructure have declined to cough up the approximate £400,000 needed to remodel the bridge.