Finnebrogue champions sustainability in education with Blackboard partnership

FINNEBROGUE, the award-winning UK food producer renowned for its commitment to sustainability, has been announced as the latest sponsor of this year’s Blackboard Awards which take place on February 21 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Paul Andrews, Finnebrogue’s Head of Sustainability, will present the prestigious Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award, highlighting the importance of education in fostering a more sustainable future.

Commenting on Finnebrogue’s sponsorship of the Excellence in Sustainability Teaching Award, Paul Andrews said: “Finnebrogue’s sponsorship of the Blackboard Awards reflects our belief in the power of education to drive meaningful change.

"It is important we recognise the next generation of sustainability leaders in their mission to create a healthier, more sustainable world for all.”

Finnebrogue has long been a leader in sustainable food production, with its innovative Bigger Picture programme, launched in 2024, guiding their efforts to create food that doesn’t cost the Earth.

Their commitment spans from sustainable sourcing of high-quality ingredients, to pioneering plant-based production at their state-of-the-art Downpatrick facility. This site, one of the largest in the North, features the third-largest solar panel installation in the region, reducing their carbon footprint and generating 1.5MWh of renewable electricity annually.

The company is also making strides in social responsibility, focusing on diversity, community engagement, and ethical labour practices.

Finnebrogue’s impressive environmental stewardship includes planting over 40,000 native trees on its 600-acre estate, rewilding half of the land to improve biodiversity, and partnering with initiatives like the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.