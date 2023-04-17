ELECTION '23: Ferguson calls on voters to 'strike back at the ballot box'

PEOPLE Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson says she is hoping to continue to use her platform to "raise issues facing our communities" at Belfast City Council.

First elected in 2019, Fiona will stand for re-election for Oldpark DEA in the upcoming Belfast City Council election in May.

"I am incredibly proud to have the backing of my local People Before Profit branch to run for re-election to Belfast City Council this May," she said.

We are officially launching my re-election campaign for Belfast City Council next week!



Come along to hear more about People Before Profit's radical vision for Belfast.



6.30pm - Ben Madigans Bar, Cavehill Road. pic.twitter.com/Vp0oRostEc — Cllr Fiona Ferguson (@fiona_ferg) March 29, 2023

"Since being elected in 2019 it has been an absolute privilege to work for the people of the Oldpark ward in North Belfast.

To get to know people behind doors, to fight alongside them on the streets and on pickets, and to use my platform in Belfast City Council to raise issues facing our communities.

"I have used that platform to champion the Mater Hospital and the brilliant healthworkers within it. I helped lead the campaign to save a GP surgery in Ardoyne, fought for our Council workers, won hundreds of thousands of pounds for local welfare services, and helped hundreds of residents facing issues with housing, benefits, bins, and more.

Oldpark DEA

"The long hours, evenings and weekends devoted to campaigning, door knocking, and committee meetings have been hours well spent and if elected again, I look forward to getting stuck straight back in to that work.

"People Before Profit represents the best vehicle across this city for championing the issues of working class communities and cutting through the establishment narrative with principled, socialist politics.

"Now more than ever, we need that kind of politics to bail people out of this cost of living crisis and tackle the divisive politics which have damaged our communities for too long.

"This May, strike back at the ballot box with a vote for People Before Profit."