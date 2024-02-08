Marion is the first female President of Cliftonville Golf Club

THE first ever woman to be President of Cliftonville Golf Club says it is an "honour" to be in the role. Marion Dickson will hold the prestigious position at the Westland Road club for two years.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Marion admits that golf was never her thing when growing up.

"I am from Torrens and went to Girls Model. I didn’t even know the club existed. Golf for me then was a very upper class game and I came from a working class family. I played hockey at school and then coached it.

"In 1995, I started working behind the bar at Cliftonville Golf Club and ended up doing that for 23 years.

Marion Dickson (President) with Hugh Daly (Captain and Honorary Secretary)

"I never really had any interest in playing golf. I always thought how could I hit a golf ball when all I am used to is hockey balls? In 2003, I was talked in to trying golf by a few people at the club and I haven’t really looked back since."

Marion has made club history by becoming the first woman President of the club and says it is a real "honour".

"It was an honour and a shock to be approached. I didn’t know if I could do it," she admitted. "I went away and thought about all the members who I had built up a relationship with over the years and knew they would support me. Everyone has supported me.

"My main role is to be the face of the club in many ways. I will meet and greet the teams when we host tournaments here. I also hold my own President's Day which will be in September."