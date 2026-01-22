A BELFAST councillor is to bring forward a motion to City Hall calling for the installation of a permanent monument outside the Assembly Rooms in the city centre ahead of the arrival of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August.

Deputy Mayor Paul Doherty said he was bringing forward the motion to Council to ensure that the Fleadh leaves a visible lasting legacy for the city. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in the city for the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture which will run from 2-9 August.

The proposed motion will call for the installation of a permanent Fleadh 2026 Legacy Monument outside the Assembly Rooms, recognising the site's historic role as the home of the historic Belfast's Harp Festival of 1792. It will also propose that the monument be in place in time for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026.

Councillor Doherty said: "The Fleadh coming to Belfast is a moment of enormous opportunity. It will bring visitors, investment and global attention to our city and region, while showcasing the very best of our island's music and culture.

"But this is about much more than just a single event. It is a chance to celebrate music, culture and community in a way that brings people together, promotes inclusion and creates shared experiences across our city. Done right, the Fleadh can be welcoming, accessible and something that people from every background feel part of.

"That is why it's important that we think beyond 2026 and plan for what comes after. By creating a permanent legacy monument, we can mark the significance of hosting the Fleadh and honour Belfast's historic and ongoing contribution to Irish traditional music."

Cllr Doherty also welcomed the passing of an SDLP Opposition Day motion at Stormont this week supporting the successful delivery of the Fleadh.

"Yesterday's Assembly vote sends a clear signal of support for delivering the Fleadh successfully," he added. "The focus must now be on working together, at all levels, to ensure it is delivered safely, supports local businesses and leaves a positive and lasting legacy for Belfast."