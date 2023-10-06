Former South Belfast convent to make way for new offices

PLANS to turn a former convent in South Belfast into new offices have been approved by Belfast City Council.

Elected members of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee green-lighted two applications relating to the former Good Shepherd Centre, a B1 listed building dating from 1850 and a former administrative centre for the Sisters of Nazareth.

Choice Housing is behind the development of the building, which is located at the junction of Ormeau Road and Carolan Road.

The plan involves internal refurbishment works to the existing listed building and the retention and reconfiguration of existing office and ancillary floor space across ground, first and second floors. It involves a ground floor extension with an internal mezzanine floor, partial demolition and reconstruction to the third floor for a new stairwell and lifts. There will be a change of use from an artist's studio space currently on the second floor to more office accommodation.

There will be external alterations to the existing building including the provision of dormers and rooflights, and external layout reconfigurations including new access from Ormeau Road, an amended parking layout, new cycle parking, a bin store, substation and associated works.

While none of the statutory bodies were against the application, which has been in the planning system for almost three years, 121 letters of objection were received by the council. Objectors raised issues concerning transport, trees and the wider environment, existing office use, built heritage and residential amenity.

They stated new access from Ormeau Road would cause a significant road safety hazard and result in additional traffic delays due to proximity to the roundabout at Ravenhill Road junction and the presence of bus lanes at peak times.

They objected to the removal of trees, stating the proposed development would negatively impact on existing trees within the application site. Concerns were also raised about the impact on the character of the gate lodge, and its surroundings.

Objectors said there would be a potential for overlooking nearby apartments, arguing there would be no need for new offices with the shift to home working patterns.

Council officers however recommended approval to elected members, which they agreed.

At full Council on Wednesday evening, SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite welcomed the decision.

"This has been a long time coming in terms of the amount of work put into it," he said.

"There was a lot of engagement with local residents about their concerns so I want to thank everyone involved in the process."