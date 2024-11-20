Fortwilliam Youth Centre and Cedar Lodge School launch collaborative project

A NEW collaborative project between the Education Authority (EA) Youth Service and Cedar Lodge School will enable the North Belfast school to provide space and facilities for its 16 years+ pupils at Fortwilliam Youth Centre.

The centre will also open four evenings a week to offer youth provision to the local community.

Additional support for pupils from Cedar Lodge School will ensure that they can be integrated into mainstream youth provision, based on the assessed needs of each pupil, starting with one afternoon per week. Based on the learning and the success of the programme, bespoke delivery will develop as the partnership goes from strength to strength.

Fortwilliam Youth Centre has undergone extensive refurbishment and development, costing £262,571 to ensure the building is fully accessible to pupils of Cedar Lodge School, while also meeting the needs of children and young people from the local community using the youth centre in the evenings.

Fortwilliam Youth Centre

The purpose-built building has created safe spaces which are designed to be inclusive and welcoming. This includes a creative space, named “Makers”, enabling users to create items from raw materials using various tools and equipment. The focus will also be on developing young people's problem solving skills. Group work spaces have received a high-tech upgrade with interactive touch screens installed, supporting the engagement and participation of all children and young people. The kitchen and social areas have been refreshed and fully equipped to allow young people to develop their cooking skills, whilst promoting their independence.

Chris Murphy, Principal of Cedar Lodge School, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Fortwilliam Youth Centre in this innovative partnership. This provision offers our pupils unique opportunities to access tailored educational pathways alongside the youth service in a supportive setting. It’s a significant step forward in enhancing their educational and personal experiences and we look forward to further collaboration."