Four 5G masts targeted in arson attacks in West Belfast

ARSON ATTACK: Damage to a 5G mast on the Monagh Bypass on Wednesday morning

FOUR 5G masts in West Belfast have been damaged in arson attacks during a 48-hour period.

Firefighters and police received reports of a mast alight on the Stewartstown Road shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

Just three hours later, at around 1am, firefighters received reports of another 5G mast alight on the Monagh Bypass.

24 hours earlier, two other masts were set alight in the Upper Springfield Road area.

In June “extensive damage” was caused to a nearby 5G mobile mast located on Distillery Street in an act of arson that closed the Westlink for a number of hours.

These attacks are just the latest on 5G masts over the past two years in the West of the city.

Detective Inspector McDonnell said: "We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and a report received at around 1.20am on Tuesday, which related to an arson attack on two masts on the Springfield Road.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1835 of 30/07/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.