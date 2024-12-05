Boucher Road Homebase staff left in the dark as 'store closing' signs go up

THE future of major DIY retailer Homebase in South Belfast is in doubt after 'store closing' signs appeared at its Boucher Road store.

Last month, it was revealed that Homebase was placed in administration before being immediately sold to retail group CDS in a rescue deal securing up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores but leaving the future of unclear for hundreds of workers. CDS also owns The Range homeware outlets.

Homebase currently has 125 stores in Britain and 16 on the island of Ireland, including eight in the North.

Stores in Omagh and Derry were already earmarked for closure following a deal with Sainsbury’s in September. The future of the six remaining sites in the North and eight in the Republic remains uncertain.

A staff member at Homebase on the Boucher Road told us that staff have been left in the dark over the future of their jobs.

"We haven't been told what is happening," they said. "We expect to get through Christmas and come out the other end in January but that is about it."

The Andersonstown News contacted Homebase who said they would not provide any any additional detail beyond the original announcement of administration and subsequent sale to CDS on November 13.