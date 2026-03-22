ANTRIM 0-18

London 1-14

At Erin's Own Cargin

ANTRIM edged out London on the final day in Erin's Own Cargin, but results elsewhere saw Carlow and Longford promoted from the division and prevented either side in this tie from realising their own promotion dreams.

The hosts started the stronger and had a firm control of proceedings leading London by five at the break but managed to stumble over the line to inevitably get the two points and finish the campaign with a fourth victory in a row.

First half performances from Pat Shivers and Dominic McEnhill helped the Saffrons on the way, with the latter striking two terrific two-pointed efforts inside the opening 15 minutes of play.

Ryan McQuillan got Antrim off on a strong foot with a whipped two-pointed finish which soared for an orange flag in the opening minute of play.

The hosts followed up the early strike with another couple of significant plays courtesy of Dominic McEnhill as the Rossa man starred in the opening 35 minutes as he drilled a second score for an orange flag in favour of the Saffrons who were well in control of the tie early on.

McEnhill then found a second two-pointer and Pat Shivers continued the first half scoring and pursuit of victory but London would not bow down just yet.

Antrim had an early goal chance but some great defensive blocking from the traveller's prevented Ryan McQuillan finding the net.

Late addition Niall Burns earned his worth with a couple of great scores amongst crowded areas to maintain the Antrim lead as the half tailed and despite scores from Shay Rafter and Joshua Obahor the away side seemed to struggle to gather any momentum in the opening half.

As they slowly grew into the game, the Exiles found more joy on the scoring front when Kristian Healy found space to fist-pass a point from close range.

Shortly before the half-time whistle London's promotion hopes appeared to be in tatters when despite being awarded a short-range free, an off the ball incident occurred and Ciaran Diver received in a red card.

Despite Longford being reduced to 14-men just before the half's end Antrim struggled to cope with the second half spirit of the Exiles.

A late counter attack goal from the away side courtesy of substitute Nathan Feeney gave London hope to kick-on for the victory after the forward drilled his effort low and beyond John McNabb in the Antrim net.

Joe McGill’s late scoring flurry of two-pointers cut Antrim’s lead to just the minimum as the game wained but a late score from Ronan Boyle saw the hosts edge out an uncomfortable victory as their campaign comes to an end but neither side managed to avail of promotion.

ANTRIM: John McNabb; John Morgan, Joseph Finnegan, Kavan Keenan; Eoghan McCabe (C), Peter Healy, Niall Burns; Paddy McAleer, Eunan Walsh; Tiernan McCormack, Ronan Boyle; Ryan McQuillan, Pat Shivers, Dominic McEnhill

SUBS: Adam Loughran on for Ryan McQuillan, Tomas McCann on for Patrick Finnegan, Tom Shivers on for Ronan Boyle, James McAuley on for Peter Healy

Scorers for Antrim: Dominic McEnhill 0-6 (0-1f, TPF, TP), Pat Shivers 0-4 (0-2F), Niall Burns 0-3, Tiernan McCormick 0-2, Ryan McQuillan 0-2, Ronan Boyle 0-1

LONDON: Andy Walsh; Aidan McLoughlin, Matt Moynihan, Sean O'Donoghue; Conor Goggin, Conal Gallagher, Conor O'Donohue; Liam Gallagher (C), Liam Murphy; Josh Obahor, Shay Rafter, Ciaran Diver; Jim Davis, Joe McGill, Kristian Healy

SUBS: Nathan Feeney on for Nathan McElwaine, Finbar Crowley on for Aidan McLoughlin, Liam Crowley on for Conor Goggin

Scorers for London: Scorers: Joe McGill 0-8 (0-2F, 2xTPF), Nathan Feeney 1-0, Shay Rafter 0-2 (0-1f), Conal Gallagher 0-2, Josh Obahor 0-1, Kristian Healy 0-1