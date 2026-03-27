ANOTHER weekend of jam-packed top-flight football in Antrim saw some huge victories for Belfast club sides as St John's finally got off the mark in Division One with victory over St Paul's, before St Brigid's clinched the spoils against Rossa. Meanwhile St Gall's edged out West Belfast rivals Sarsfield's at Milltown.

Despite all the sides missing their county stars, the quality of games did not falter as close affairs were seen across Belfast, south Antrim and beyond in the second weekend of Gaelic football.

The second tier also returned to action with St Enda's, Davitt's, St Teresa's and Glenavy all opening their league campaigns with victory, whilst Gort na Móna managed a monumental comeback to draw with St Comgall's despite a ten-point deficit on Sunday afternoon.

And in the bottom tier Ardoyne Kickhams, St Malachy's and Éire Óg all enjoyed opening day victories at Sunday lunch-time.

ACFL Division One Round-Up

St Gall's 1-13

Sarsfield's 0-15

The Milltown side made hard work of their first home victory of the football league campaign, but held on to enjoy a second victory in as many weeks after overcoming a determined Sarsfield's on Sunday morning.

The early sharp-shooting from Daniel Smyth, who took his chances for scores early on in the tie, had earned the Paddies a deserved level scoreline at the break despite Manus McCrossan and Danny Quinn's attempts to reignite the home sides offensive threat.

Callum Walsh was spared the worry after a penalty miss in the second half, when the Milltown men took the lead after Daniel Quinn struck a terrific goal after being found in the forward line by Niall Fallon, whose perfect delivery gave Quinn the chance to pounce.

The away side bounced back and gave a great account of themselves as Daniel Smyth continued to strike white flags between the posts, but Gerard O'Neill's late strikes saw the home side edge this intense affair.

Aghagallon gave a good account of themselves but Ballymena edged the victory

Moneyglass 0-11

Creggan 5-19

It truly has been a rude awakening in the return to the top flight for St Ergnat's as they suffered another hammer blow defeat at the hands of a strong Creggan outfit on Sunday afternoon.

The tempo was set early on when the South Antrim men fired their first of five goals into the net after just ten minutes through Liam Quinn and the hosts for all their efforts could not establish much momentum even when Aidan McErlain got them off the mark with a score following the goal.

Ruairi McCann found a second goal for Creggan and that was virtually goodnight for the hosts as the Division One holders found their footing boots and drove at their wounded opponent.

Ruairi McCann, Conor Small and Kealan McCann all had further green flags raised as their rampant and fluid attack began to take shape.

All Saints Ballymena 1-13

St Mary’s Aghagallon 0-14

Ballymena kicked off their season with a much-needed victory over Aghagallon on Sunday afternoon with All Saints managing to avenge their defeat last weekend with a two-point victory on game week two.

The game was tit-for-tat in the opening half but moments after the restart the hosts found the only goal of the game after Emmet Killough made the trek from midfield and rose highest to punch the ball down and beyond the St Mary's netminder.

Johnny Hannon was a man possessed for the away side during the game as he proved a menace top-scoring for his side, but unfortunately the hosts prevailed due to the inaccuracy of their opponents and Cal O'Brien's two-pointer as the second half tailed and gave Ballymena a huge lift and spurred them on to victory.

Cargin 1-9

Tír na nÓg 1-7

The championship runners-up managed to get their league campaign finally underway as they prevailed victorious over neighbours Randalstown in a low-scoring affair on Saturday evening.

Cargin controlled the game for the most part, ending the half in a strong position after welcoming back Tom Shivers and Tomas McCann to the squad as Callum Gribbin struck the opening score followed by Shivers once more finding space and popping over the bar.

The away side did get the game within one when Dara Fegan capitalised on a defensive mix-up and put the ball between the posts. Cargin found joy once again when David Johnston drilled an effort into the net and helped the hosts regain control and see out a narrow win.

St Brigid's 1-13

Rossa 0-11

A strong performance from the hosts helped the South Belfast side see out a second victory in as many weeks after they overcame the men from the Shaws Road on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides missed stars Dominic McEnhill and Joseph Finnegan due to their county duties but strong performances elsewhere on the park made the game a terrific affair.

The hosts led at the break by four-points with a 10-6 score-line at Musgrave Park, but Rossa were determined to try and flip the script and despite some great scores in the closing stages from the Shaws Road men, a late St Brigid's goal dampened any hopes of a comeback ensuring victory for the home side.

St Paul's 1-16

St John's 2-15



An early goal for the away side gave them the platform to edge this ferocious clash between two West Belfast sides on Sunday afternoon in the city.

Apart from the early deficit the hosts managed to kick it up a gear and thanks to strong performances from Conall Duffy and Rogers-Duffy whose sharp-shooting dragged St Paul's level inside the first half.

Just before half-time the Johnnies found a second-goal and retook the advantage by the minimum as the half finished.

St Paul's got out of the traps fast and managed to fashion their own goal inside the opening five minutes of the restart, but eventually their grip on Paddy McBride loosened and the former county star reinvigorated his side who spurred on and earned the two-point victory.

Lámh Dhearg 1-14

Portglenone 1-15

The Hannahstown men rued a few missed chances early in the second-half as they were edged out by Roger Casements on Sunday afternoon in a terrific game.

Jack Davitt's effort found the net for the home side but unfortunately it was equaled after a well-worked effort from the opposition during the tie.

The strong home turn-out looked to roar their side on in the closing stages and ultimately late efforts which struck the upright proved it was not the day of the Lámh's as the travelling side clinch the two-points.

Division Two Results

Gort na Móna 3-10 v 1-16 St Comgall's

St Teresa's 3-5 v 0-11 St Patrick's Lisburn

Davitt's 3-13 v 3-12 St Mary's Ahoghill

St Agnes' 1-7 v 2-12 St Joseph's Glenavy

Aldergrove 1-8 v 2-14 St Enda's

Division Three Results

Éire Óg 2-7 v 1-6 Pearse's

O'Donnell's 2-11 v 0-17 Rasharkin

St Malachy's 1-18 v 0-12 St Brigid's Cloughmills

Ardoyne Kickhams 0-24 v 1-10 Laochra Loch Lao