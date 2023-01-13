Gaelic Games: Elliott keen to push Dunloy into number one spot

AN Elliott between the posts for Dunloy in an All-Ireland final is nothing new. In fact, a Cuchullains' team laden with members of the Elliott family is what we've come to expect and the new generation hopes to go one further than their fathers and uncles at Croke Park next Sunday when they face Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Senior Club final.

In 1995, Dunloy lost out to Birr after a replay and the following year it was Clare's Sixmilebridge that had their measure.

After a gap of seven years, Dunloy were back in the 2003 decider only for Birr to again prove their nemesis, with the Ben and Jerry O'Connor show inspiring Newtownshandrum to victory over them the following year.

The torch has passed to the next generation of hurlers from the North Antrim village and they have steered the club back into the national decider.

Current goalkeeper and joint-captain, Ryan Elliott, is the son of Shane who was Dunloy's custodian in the 1995 and 1996 All-Ireland finals, whilst uncle, Nigel - father of Nigel and Seaan who will line out next week - played in all four of the past finals as-well-as Alistair and Jarlath Elliott who were ever-present in those teams.

It seems Ryan was always destined to wear the number one jersey in the green and gold, but not quite...

"I just got put in there," he said with a chuckle at Dunloy's press night on Wednesday.

"Sometimes you had wished you played outfield, but I like doing goals and wouldn't do it if I didn't."

Ryan Elliott celebrates with his father, Shane, after Dunloy's All-Ireland semi-final win

Of course, tales of those finals of the past were retold at home over the years and with the club back into the final, one would expect the memories of those past battles would be even more vivid.

But that was then and it's a clean slate for this team. The focus is on the here and now and not what has gone before.

"We haven't really talked about it," said the Dunloy and Antrim number one.

"Growing up you would have talked about those finals, but since we've got into it there's been no real reflection."

Club Finals Day for Ulster teams on Sunday 22nd January 🏆🔰



Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship: Ballyhale Shamrocks v @DunloyGAC Croke Park, 1.30pm



Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship: @WattyGrahamsGAA Kilmacud Crokes, Croke Park, 3.30pm pic.twitter.com/TxjO0RGbE9 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 9, 2023

Dunloy's have won five of the past six Antrim county titles, the run beginning in 2017, but following up with provincial honours eluded them as Derry's Slaughtneil had their number time and again.

That all changed in early December as the Cuchullains turned the tables and there was always a sense that once they got over that hurdle, the road might just open up a little.

That proved tone the case as they were worthy winners against Galway champions St Thomas' in the All-Ireland semi-final, a surprise result for some, but not to anyone in Dunloy and many in Antrim who knew exactly what talent this team possesses and indeed, there is an even greater performance in them.

"It was as if we grew two-foot taller," Elliott said of the Ulster final win.

"We went into the St Thomas' match very confident we would win and although the final will be a different test but we will have huge confidence again.

"We've watched it back a couple of times and saw areas we weren't too good at, but we've done a lot of work since. We hit a lot of wides, so we've worked on that.

"It's not the other teams, but the southern press probably doesn't give us much respect because we're from the north, but we go there looking to earn that respect.

"Maybe it's that they haven't really seen us and don't know what we're about apart from the St Thomas' match and are judging off that."

Elliott lifts the Four Seasons Cup with joint-captain Paul Shiels after Dunloy's Ulster final win over Slaughtneil

Winning the semi-final at HQ will have done wonders for Dunloy ahead of next week's final and with many of the team having already tasted glory with Antrim in Joe McDonagh Cup finals in 2020 and 2022, there will be confidence heading into the decider.

The semi-final occurring before Christmas also afforded them a little time to savour all they achieved last year and take a break before building up to the ultimate test in club hurling.

As much as you dress it up or downplay it, an All-Ireland final is a game like no other, but it is also something to be embraced.

"It's totally different," Elliott agreed.

"You're in an All-Ireland final now and the whole country is talking about you. The build-up, we had Christmas in between it (semi-final and final) so although we were training away, we had a wee break and weren't really thinking about the match, but now we're all go.

"It's always special to play in Croke Park, but it's just another pitch and the same side as any other. For a few boys, the last day was their first time out on it so they have that experience."

Winning trophies at Croke Park is something Ryan Elliott has gotten used to as a county hurler, but next week he hopes to deliver the biggest prize in club hurling for his village, community and the Elliott clan.