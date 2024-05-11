Gaels Against Genocide hold positive meeting with GAA President

REPRESENTATIVES from Gaels against Genocide in Gaza have held a "very positive meeting" with GAA President Jarlath Burns.

The group also met with and GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton and said they impressed upon them the need for the GAA hierarchy to issue a public statement calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the swift supply of adequate humanitarian aid into the region.

The group also raised the issue of flying Palestinian flags at GAA matches and were informed that there is no ban on supporters flying Palestinian flags at matches.

Representatives highlighted concerns over perceived differences in the approach of the GAA to the War in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza. The group have requested that a small number of Palestinian children accompany the Sam Maguire or Liam McCarthy Cup at Croke Park this year at one of the finals just as Ukrainian children did in 2022.

Michael Doherty from Gaels Against Genocide said: "We would like to thank Jarlath and Alan for taking the time not just to meet with us but to listen attentively to our concerns and requests and to take our proposal to the GAA Management Committee.

"We look forward to a clear public statement next week from the GAA hierarchy calling for an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza."