Game on for Celtic after Champions League draw

ALL TO PLAY FOR: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be happy with the Champions League draw

CELTIC have received a favourable draw for this season’s Champions League.



The new format will see clubs grouped in one 36 team league, playing eight matches against eight different teams – four home and four away. The top eight clubs qualify for the last 16 in the competition, with teams finishes 9th to 24th involved in a two-legged play-off to reach the last 16. The remaining 12 teams will go out of the competition and there will be no parachute into the Europa League.

✅ Our eight @ChampionsLeague opponents are confirmed ✨



⚪🔴 RB Leipzig (H)

🟡⚫ Borussia Dortmund (a)

🔵⚫ Atalanta (a)

🔵⚫ Club Brugge (H)

🟡⚫ Young Boys (H)

🔵🔴 Dinamo Zagreb (a)

🔵⚪ Slovan Bratislava (H)

🟣🔵 Aston Villa (a)#CelticFC | #UCLdraw🍀 pic.twitter.com/JFXe6NepG0 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 29, 2024

Thursday’s draw in Monaco saw Celtic drawn at home to RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys and Slovan Bratislava. The Hoops will be away to Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa.



Dates and times of fixtures will be released on Saturday.

And it's likely to be a busy 24 hours for the Glasgow Club as manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to add to his squad before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow night.