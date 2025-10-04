Gerry Adams: Catherine Connolly a candidate worth uniting for

ALL three candidates in the Presidential election have made commitments in support of Irish unity. Clear evidence of the growing importance of Irish unity to the electorate.

Last Saturday Catherine Connolly was invited to address a Sinn Féin conference in Dublin. There was a palpable buzz of anticipation in Dublin City University as over 500 party activists gathered to discuss ‘Building For Unity’. It was an opportunity to judge her style, hear at first hand her vision for the future of our island, and to assess her ability to challenge the establishment parties and their candidates.

Connolly has been an outspoken critic of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and an advocate for workers, communities and equality. She supports the need for the Irish government to plan for the future unity referendums, call Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and their candidates refuse to make.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made clear, and repeated it last weekend, that there will not be a unity referendum on his watch. Mr Martin is on the wrong side of history and I can’t help but wonder what the many republican or nationalist Fianna Fáil members think of his negativity. Maybe some day some of them will break ranks and go beyond the bland rhetoric that is no substitute for reasoned, tolerant, sensible planning for unity in keeping with the GFA, the Fianna Fáil constitution and the Irish Constitution.

Introducing Catherine Connolly last Saturday, Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald described her as someone who “believes in Ireland, believes in the people of Ireland, believes that we can realise a better future together. She is a rooted working-class woman. A proud Gael and Gaeilgeoir. A woman with a lifetime of standing up to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. She will be a President who understands the immense opportunity of Irish unity, who speaks with hope and confidence that we can achieve a united Ireland.

“A President who defends our military neutrality and Ireland’s place in the world as a champion of human rights, peace, diplomacy, and freedom. A President who will stand with us in upholding the cause of Gaza and Palestine.”

In her remarks Catherine Connolly asserted her belief that Irish unity is a “foregone conclusion” and that preparations are needed to demonstrate that the new Ireland can be a place that will embrace diversity and equality. She pledged that as President she will “give voice to the firm will of the Irish people in Article 3 of the Constitution in every way I can to promote that objective”. Connolly also said that people must take courage in their hands if we are to shape a new Republic that can provide housing and health services for everyone.

The constant and enthusiastic applause Catherine Connolly received and the standing ovation and sustained chants of support she received are all evidence that republicans are wholeheartedly behind her.

There are now just three weeks left in the campaign. The opportunity exists to elect a President who will act for and speak on behalf of all of the people of the island of Ireland. Who believes in Irish unity.

A President who believes in an Ireland where there is no homelessness, where the rights of citizens are protected and valued and where gender, or race or class or skin colour or creed are not obstacles to every citizen living a full and happy life. Northeners are denied a vote in this election. That is unacceptable.

But all of us should find some way to be part of the campaign.

Do that by contacting her at www.catherine connollyforpresident.ie/ or take your own personal initiative and contact friends or family in the South to vote Connolly for President.

Let’s give Barney the credit he deserves

I WANT to highlight the virtues of the humble Belfast bap and the man who created it. During the week I breakfasted on boiled eggs served on a sliced bap plastered with butter and sprinkled with black pepper. An bhlasta. Really scrumptious. Try it. You won’t be disappointed.

This particular bap came ready sliced. I prefer to slice my bap myself so that the slices are thick and well able to carry the butter and the boiled egg. This is real finger food. The ready sliced baps can be a wee bit thin. Still tasty, but a bit messy. So slice your own.

The bap was invented by Armagh man Bernard Hughes. Bernard ‘Barney’ Hughes had set up his own bakery in Belfast. It came into its own during An Gorta Mór, the Great Hunger, particularly between 1845 and 1848 when he produced Bread at Affordable Prices, or BAP. Ulster Scots advocates also claim the word Bap comes from that origin.

In any case, Barney Hughes’s baps became part of the staple diet of many people, including those who crowded into Belfast from rural places to escape starvation.

To keep the bap at a reasonable price Barney mixed flour with ground peas and beans. Undoubtedly this increased the nutritional benefits of the bap. It also added to its flatulent velocity. This element lives on almost two centuries later in the street song ‘Barney Hughes’s Bread.

Barney Hughes’s bread,

It sticks to your belly like lead

Not a bit of wonder

You fart like thunder

Barney Hughes’s bread.



It is also immortalised in the children’s song ‘My Aunt Jane’.

My Aunt Jane

She called me in

She gave me tea

Out of her wee tin

Half a bap

With sugar on the top.

And three wee lumps

Out of her wee shop.



Barney Hughes was a very successful businessman. He was inventive and innovative. He was also a champion for citizens’ rights and a firm opponent of sectarianism. He became the first Catholic elected to Belfast Corporation and he also used his wealth to advance many causes.

For example, he donated the land on which St Peter’s Cathedral is built and he contributed to the building of St Mary’s Hall, which used to be in Bank Street, as well as a statue to Dr Henry Cooke – the Black Man – in Wellington Place. The two enjoyed a cordial relationship although Barney abhored Cooke’s politics.

RESPECTED: Armagh native Barney Hughes gave the bap to Belfast

He also spoke out against the Fenians and seemed to have a passive attitude to the Home Rule movement, although many of his friends were strong Home Rulers and supporters of the Fenian prisoners.

Jack Magee, a former Marketing Manager for Bernard Hughes Ltd, captured the life and times of Barney Hughes in his fine book ‘Barney’, which was published in 2001. While he is best remembered for his baps, Barney’s strong and courageous commitment to social justice and anti-sectarianism should be more widely known and celebrated.

He died in 1878. By that time Barney Hughes was the biggest bread producer in Ireland. So when you munch your bap, give a thought to Barney and his contribution to our wellbeing.

By the way, if you ever wonder why Belfast men with the surname Hughes or Kennedy – another Belfast bakery – get nicknamed ‘Bap’ use your loaf. That’s down to Barney Hughes as well.



•Barney: Bernard Hughes of Belfast 1808-1878. By Jack Magee.Published by the Ulster Historical Foundation.

A Zoom chat with Chris on the Gaza flotilla

LAST Friday I spoke on my podcast to Chris Andrews, a Sinn Féin Senator who is on the Global Sumud Flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea which has been boarded by Israeli forces while trying to bring much needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people of Gaza.

The flotilla, which has already been bombed by Israeli drones, sails under the constant threat of Israeli assault. The 50 boats involved left the coast of Crete on Sunday. Another flotilla of ten vessels also left Sicily on Sunday. When I spoke to Chris we discussed the danger and challenges facing the flotilla. He urged the Irish government and Tánaiste Simon Harris to do more in support of the flotilla's mission and the Palestinian people.

Last week at the United Nations most state representatives refused to sit while Israeli PM Netanyahu ranted against those who opposed his genocidal policies. Every day Israeli forces are continuing to assault the people of Gaza City and scores of Palestinians are being killed, and others, mostly children, are dying from forced starvation.

EN ROUTE: Senator Chris Andrews is on his way to Gaza with the flotilla

One result of this is that more and more states are formally recognising the state of Palestine, but the reality is that meaningful sanctions against Israel are also urgently needed to stop the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli genocide and the systematic theft of Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The Irish government and the international community must do more and quickly. Real decisions with a real impact on Israel are needed, including a ban on goods and services from the Occupied Territories, the total suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and the ending of arms supplies.

The zoom with Chris Andrews can be watched at youtu.be/7fewPPJJnn444