Good Shepherd Primary School pupils show off musical talents to First Minister

PUPILS from Good Shepherd Primary School in Poleglass have shown off their musical talents to First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Junior Minister Pam Cameron.

📽️ Watch: First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Junior Minister Pam Cameron visit @GShepherdPS to hear about the school's involvement in the Crescendo Project. pic.twitter.com/6cpQdTyPRv — NI Executive (@niexecutive) May 29, 2024

The school is one of four involved in the Crescendo Project by Ulster Orchestra and Queen's University Belfast.

The project uses music within an educational environment to improve social, emotional and good relations outcomes for young children in disadvantaged areas, as well as delivering positive social benefits for their families and the wider community.

The four primary schools involved in the Crescendo programme come together near the end of the school year to perform alongside the Ulster Orchestra. This year's concert will be held on June 13 in the Ulster Hall.

Children from Good Shepherd Primary School, along with their principal Mr Damian O’Neill met with the First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Junior Minister Cameron and shared their experience of being involved with the project.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It has been great to see first-hand the positive impact the Crescendo Project has had on all the children who have participated in it.

"I am delighted that The Executive Office, through the Urban Villages Initiative, has been able to support the programme. I look forward to seeing what is next for the project and the children who have taken part.”

Junior Minister Pam Cameron added: “It is so important that all children are given opportunities like the one provided through the Crescendo Project and it is fantastic to be here to listen to them play their instruments.

"It has also been encouraging to hear that this great project has brought benefits to the wider community as well as the children involved.”

The Crescendo Project has been proudly supported by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and has been awarded a total of £145,144 since 2022.

Hugh McCaughey, Chair of the Crescendo Project said: “Our goal is to transform the lives of children through music and the evidence shows it is having a very positive impact for children, schools and the local communities.

"The success of Crescendo is founded on the partnership of the schools, local communities and the Ulster Orchestra supported by Queen’s University Belfast.

"We believe the results are not just short term, but Crescendo will have a positive impact for years to come. We would also like to explore how this could be scaled to benefit more children in other schools and communities.”