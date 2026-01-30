H&J Martin Group, a proud family-owned company with over 175 years of history, is once again delighted to sponsor the Blackboard Awards.

Recognising exceptional teaching professionals who inspire and transform lives, the awards resonate deeply with H&J Martin’s ethos of fostering excellence and making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

With an extensive portfolio spanning both the public and private sectors, H&J Martin continues to deliver industry‑leading Fit Out and Facilities Management solutions.

Chris Reid, Facilities Management Director at H&J Martin Group, said: “At H&J Martin Group, we’re dedicated to supporting and developing young talent through our H&J Martin Academy.

"Each year, we facilitate a wide range of apprenticeships, offering opportunities across trades, office-based roles, and marketing. Apprenticeships blend high‑quality education with practical, real‑world experience, and we are proud to invest in the next generation of industry professionals.

“Working with globally recognised brands, while also supporting important local initiatives such as the Blackboard Awards, means no two days are the same at H&J Martin. It’s an exciting period of growth and opportunity for the company.”

As an Investors in People Platinum‑accredited company, H&J Martin remains committed to its people, fostering career development and creating opportunities across all areas of the business. This accolade underscores the company’s dedication to nurturing talent and maintaining a supportive workplace culture.

“All teachers deserve recognition for their passion and unwavering commitment to their vocation,” added Chris.

“We are proud to sponsor this event and champion those who make a profound difference in the lives of their students. It is a privilege to support an awards programme that celebrates the true heroes of our community.”

For more information on H&J Martin Group’s services and initiatives, visit www.hjmartin.co.uk.

The 2026 Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel on Friday, January 30.