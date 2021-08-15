HANNAH Rogers, a resident at Oak Tree Manor in Dunmurry, was virtually reunited with her twin sister to celebrate their 90th birthday earlier this month. 
 
Hannah hasn’t seen her Canada-based sister for over 16 years. 
 
Oak Tree Manor Home Manager Tracey Anderson said: “We wanted to do something really special for Hannah to celebrate her 90th so as a surprise we set up a video call with her twin sister.

REUNITED: Staff at the home arranged for Hannah to have a video call with her twin in Canada, who she hasn't seen in 16 years.
“It was an honour to enable them to celebrate their big day together as best we could under the current circumstances.”
 
Hannah added: “I couldn’t believe it! We haven’t seen each other in a long time so to spend time together on our birthday meant a lot to both of us.”