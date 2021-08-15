Twins' transatlantic reunion for 90th birthday celebrations

HANNAH Rogers, a resident at Oak Tree Manor in Dunmurry, was virtually reunited with her twin sister to celebrate their 90th birthday earlier this month.



Hannah hasn’t seen her Canada-based sister for over 16 years.



Oak Tree Manor Home Manager Tracey Anderson said: “We wanted to do something really special for Hannah to celebrate her 90th so as a surprise we set up a video call with her twin sister.