HANNAH Rogers, a resident at Oak Tree Manor in Dunmurry, was virtually reunited with her twin sister to celebrate their 90th birthday earlier this month.
Hannah hasn’t seen her Canada-based sister for over 16 years.
Oak Tree Manor Home Manager Tracey Anderson said: “We wanted to do something really special for Hannah to celebrate her 90th so as a surprise we set up a video call with her twin sister.
“It was an honour to enable them to celebrate their big day together as best we could under the current circumstances.”
Hannah added: “I couldn’t believe it! We haven’t seen each other in a long time so to spend time together on our birthday meant a lot to both of us.”