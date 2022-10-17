School community 'devastated' after sudden death of senior teacher

A NORTH Belfast school say their staff and pupils are "devastated" after the sudden death of a senior teacher.

Reverend Trevor Kelly of Hazelwood Integrated College died suddenly on Saturday (October 15) after a short illness.

In a statement, the school said: "Sadly, a tragedy has happened in our school community. Our esteemed colleague and senior teacher, Reverend Trevor Kelly has died suddenly after a short illness.

"This is a tragic loss to Trevor’s family and to our school community. Trevor was one of our most longstanding members of staff having worked at the College for the past 30 years.

"He was a member of the College Senior Leadership Team and Head of Business Studies and Public Services, as well as serving as the college Chaplain.

"The entire Hazelwood community is devastated at Trevor’s sudden passing.

"To assist in supporting our staff and pupils through this time of grief, trained staff from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team have been assigned to the school to provide support."