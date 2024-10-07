Heartfelt art unveiled at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

ARTWORK: Members of the Meadow Ladies join staff from Ulster Wildlife at the unveiling of the new artwork at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

A STUNNING new mosaic, crafted by a dedicated group of nature-loving women known as the ‘Meadow Ladies,’ has been revealed at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve on the Falls Road.

This beautiful heart-shaped artwork, which celebrates the group's deep connection to the nature reserve, managed by Ulster Wildlife, features much-loved and recognised elements such as a tiny newt, vibrant marsh marigolds, and the iconic bullrushes.

The mosaic was brought to life under the expert guidance of Julie Fallon from Opus Mosaic, with funding support from Belfast 2024’s ‘The Bank of Ideas’ initiative. This community-driven programme encourages local residents to propose and collectively decide on creative projects that benefit the city.

Each member of the Meadow Ladies selected a plant or animal that held personal significance, integrating their choices into the larger design. The final mosaic is on display in the Bog Meadows Community Wildlife Garden where it will be appreciated by visitors for many years to come.

The stunning new mosaic

The Meadow Ladies not only contribute creatively but also form a vital support network, meeting weekly for a variety of activities at the nature reserve that enhance both well-being and community spirit. Their sessions include crafts, woodwork, nature walks, and photography, offering an opportunity for members to connect with each other and the natural world around them.

Patricia McDonnell, a driving force behind the formation of the group, expressed her pride in the project, stating: "Creating this mosaic was a wonderful achievement. It gave us a spiritual connection – working together with others in nature. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Heather Stevenson, a member of the Meadow Ladies, added a personal touch by sharing a heartfelt poem about her experience:

Shared knowledge and info but mostly fun,

The touch of a hand, a hug, or a simple smile,

Being part of something that fills a space in your heart.

The people. The place. New beginnings. A start.

A Bank of Ideas that grew Art into Heart,

To express and share the love that we have, even when apart.