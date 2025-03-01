Hopes remain for £500,000 from Belfast City Council for new Whiterock Children's Centre

WHITEROCK Children's Centre are hoping to secure £500,000 from Belfast City Council to ensure the future of their service provision for hundreds of families in the area.

In December, planning permission was granted for 62 social housing homes on the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus, which is currently the home of Corpus Christi Boxing Club and the Whiterock Children’s Centre.

A new building for Whiterock Children’s Centre is included in the plans, but the centre faces a funding shortfall to make up for what is needed to progress the project.

Co Tyrone developers Newpark Developments have agreed to make a contribution but more is needed to ensure the future of Whiterock Children’s Centre on the site.

Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director, said: "We recently celebrated our 35th anniversary and continue to support hundreds of families and children from across the community. The level of deprivation is immense.

"Our building is just not sustainable for much longer. The energy bills are just eating up the money. The developers are going to cover some the cost but we are still facing a funding shortfall.

"We have applied to Belfast City Council for £500,000 to help fund a new children’s centre. We want to be part of the new community here with the new housing development coming."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "I have been working with Deirdre and the team here for quite a while on this project. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get this development done.

"I commend the work that is done in this building every day. It is a vital service and the loss of it would be unimaginable for so many people. The people in the area and beyond deserve a world class facility. It is not acceptable to be working in sub-standard facilities."

Last Friday, the funding request was brought to Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

Following a debate over funding streams within the Council, a vote to approve £500,000 for Whiterock Centre was successful, with 11 votes in support from Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Green Party, while eight votes were against the proposal, from the DUP and Alliance.

However, Alliance Councillor Michael Long then made a proposal, that the council would approve £500,000 spending on other approved working group decisions from South Belfast, East Belfast, and North Belfast. The City Solicitor then suggested the Whiterock decision and Councillor Long's proposal be deferred for a month while officers review the Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund.

The issue is expected to be raised in next Monday's full Council meeting.