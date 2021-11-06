Inspirational Devenish event raises over £2,000 for two worthwhile charities

AN inspirational modelling event has raised over £2,000 for two local charities thanks to the organisation of a West Belfast woman.

Earlier this year, we covered the story of Máire Ó Méiscill (42) from Clonard who spent two months in Dubai after following her dream of securing a qualification in professional make-up. Máire became the first Irish woman to complete the AOFM London Academy of Freelance Make-Up course at their new academy in Dubai.

Following her experience and expertise, she organised an event, which took place at the Devenish Complex on Saturday, giving young people the chance to become models.

The event supported two charities. One was Donate4Daithi which promotes organ donation which was set up by the parents of brave Ballymurphy boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann (5) who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and now requires a heart transplant.

The event also raised money for the Community Rescue Service, which helped co-ordinate a search effort in June last year which ultimately ended in the recovery of the body of missing teenager Noah Donohoe (14).

Speaking about the event, Máire said: “It was an amazing night in aid of the charities associated with beautiful Noah and Dáithí.

“Our models were amazing and worked so hard for months to make the night a success.

“Every table in the room was full and I can’t thank everyone enough for coming. There were many tears shed.

“As I said in my speech on Saturday night, we are all perfectly perfect in every way. We have helped raise over £2,000 and there are still donations coming in.

"I was contacted by a radio station in Essex who were inspired when they heard about the event. This is only the start of big events like this and I hope we can continue to support worthwhile charities.”

