Irish Cup: Colin Valley impress against Crewe United to reach Fourth Round

Saddler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup, Round Three

Colin Valley 4 Crewe United 1

COLIN VALLEY are just 90 minutes from a possible glamour tie against one of the Irish Premiership's big guns as they marched into the Fourth Round of the Irish Cup with a fully merited victory over Crewe United at Valley Park on Saturday.

The Poleglass outfit attacked this game with purpose from the first whistle and deservedly went two clear as James Mullan and Darren Ferguson found the net, but the visitors pulled one back before the break through Paul Scullion.

However, Crewe's hopes were dealt a blow as Ronan Brannigan was shown red midway through the second period and while they were still in the hunt heading into the final 10 minutes, late goals from Ferguson and Stephen Morelli settled this tie.

Played in splendid autumn sunshine, Valley began just as brightly as they hassled and harried from the off and this tempo seemed to stun the visitors who were caught in possession and forced into mistakes, but the chances just wouldn't come early on.

Crewe weren't allowed to settle and had little going in attack bar an Anthony McGonnell free-kick from deep that sailed over.

The energy of the hosts was finally rewarded on 13 minutes as again they forced a mistake as Conor Maxwell played a pass across his box that was overhit and Michael McClory was quick to read the situation, picking up possession and playing in an inviting low ball with Mullan nipping in to brilliantly dink over Crewe goalkeeper Ryan Burig.

This goal did seem to spur Crewe into a little more life, but they were unable to produce anything to trouble home goalkeeper Gerard Duff with Conor Shaw marshalling the home defence well.

Instead, it was soon 2-0 and again it came from some excellent play by the home team on 25 minutes as Mullan this time turned provider as he beat the offside trap to skip past a challenge on the right of goal, play an excellent low ball into the feet of Ferguson who made a yard of space and poked home.

It was no more than Valley deserved but just as things began to settle a little, Crewe pulled one back out of nothing on 34 minutes as Anthony McGonnell floated in a cross from the left and Paul Scullion rose well to plant a header into the corner of the net despite the best efforts of Duff.

Colin Valley almost made the perfect response, but Burig made a brilliant save from McClory after a tidy move as the score remained 2-1 at the break.

The onus was on Crewe to find the equaliser and they did begin the second period better than the first, but didn't really trouble the home defence with a header from Maxwell at the back post lacking the necessary power or direction as it came off a Valley defender and dropped for Duff to gather.

It was the hosts who looked more likely to find the next goal and they created a series of chances with Mullan just inches away from getting a firm header on a great ball from substitute Christopher Daniel McIlhennon and then Burig was again called into action as he saved superbly from Stephen Morelli.

Crewe were presented with a chance straight after as McIlhennon took a heavy touch and Scullion nipped in but was just off target with his shot, although in fairness he didn't have loads to aim at.

Their cause would become even more difficult on 65 minutes when Brannigan was given his marching orders and a minute later, the game was almost wrapped up when McClory put Mullan in, but Burig did well to close the angles and smother.

The visitors prodded and probed without quite creating much aside from a free-kick well delivered from deep by Sean Brown that was begging for a touch, but evaded everyone and went wide.

As the minutes ticked by, it was the hosts who were still looking more likely and Mullan was again denied by Burig who made yet another top-class stop.

The Crewe goalkeeper could do nothing about the late goals when they did come and on 82 minutes, the impressive Stephen Morelli knocked a great long ball into McClory whose touch put Ferguson in and this time the net rippled with a composed finish.

This was the game decided, but Valley were not done yet and McClory again had a hand in the goal, putting Ferguson on the left but instead of looking to complete the hat-trick, he was happy to turn the ball back to Morelli who got the goal his performance deserved with a low finish to wrap up a fantastic afternoon for Colin Valley who are through to the Fourth Round of the Cup.

COLIN VALLEY: G Duff, C Walsh (K Wilson 83), O Craig, C Shaw (CD McIlhennon 55), R Burns, Sean Morelli, D Ferguson, Stephen Morelli, C Walsh (S Connolly 71), J Mullan, M McClory.

Goals: Jim Mullan 13; Darren Ferguson 25, 82; Stephen Morelli 86

CREWE UNITED: R Burig, P McPeake, A McGonnell, C Maxwell, M McBriarty, N Halpenny, C Delaney D Smith 71), R Brannigan, P Scullion, S Brown (T Skillen 71), R M Kelly (G Lavery 71)

Goal: Paul Scullion 34

Red card: Ronan Brannigan 65