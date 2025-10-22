Irish Language Broadcasting Fund to receive Oireachtas award on 20th anniversary

AN tOireachtas have announced that the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcasting Fund (ILBF) which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

This award is presented annually by An tOireachtas in recognition of contribution par excellence to the Irish-language media sector on a consistent basis over an extended period of years and delivering exceptionally positive outcomes.

The ILBF today funds over 60 hours of Irish language content per year in addition to providing development opportunities for a wide range of productions and broadcasters. Content created as a result of ILBF support is screened regularly on BBC Northern Ireland, TG4 and RTÉ and a range of other multimedia platforms. The ILBF also provides training and development opportunities to Irish speakers who work in the sector or who are interested in pursuing a career in media.

“The achievements of the Irish Language Broadcasting Fund have been recognised at the Oireachtas Media Awards almost since its inception,” said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas. “Over the years, numerous programmes, films, and individuals supported through the ILBF’s commissioning and training schemes have been honoured. Their outstanding work has helped to cultivate strong and lasting partnerships between Northern Ireland Screen, Fís Éireann, and a broad range of media — both traditional and digital — committed to producing Irish-language content of the highest quality. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the ILBF on twenty years of exceptional service and dedication to Irish-language broadcasting.”

Áine Walsh, Chief Language and Cultural Officer & Head of ILBF said: “We are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured to receive the Oireachtas Lifetime Achievement Award, especially as we celebrate 20 years of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund. This recognition is a wonderful tribute to everyone who has been part of our journey — the talented creatives, production companies, broadcasters and trainers who have brought Irish language stories to life on screen. Over two decades, we’ve seen incredible growth, collaboration and creativity across the sector, and this award celebrates that shared success. We’re so proud of what has been achieved and excited for what’s still to come for Irish language broadcasting.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is just one of the awards being presented at The Oireachtas Media Awards Ceremony in Belfast City Hall, on Wednesday, 29th October 2025, one of the main events of the Oireachtas na Samhna festival. Winners of all other categories will be announced on the night and the awards ceremony will be streamed live on www.tg4.ie and also www.antoireachtas.ie from 20:00. The shortlist for all other categories along with the latest information regarding all Oireachtas events is available on www.antoireachtas.ie.