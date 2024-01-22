Irish signs provisionally agreed for two North Belfast streets despite DUP opposition

GREEN LIGHT: Cardigan Drive in North Belfast is one of the streets slated for new signage

THE erection of Irish language signs at two streets in North Belfast will go ahead despite attempts by the DUP to block them.

At a recent People and Communities Committee meeting, members were asked to agree to the erection of a street nameplate in Irish to go alongside the existing one in seven streets.

However, Oldpark DUP Councillor Jordan Doran made objections to Council officers in relation to signs for Dunblane Avenue and Cardigan Drive, both of which are in the Cliftonville area.

Councillor Doran said: “Dunblane Avenue is a mixed and diverse community and I have strong concerns that the proposal to add an Irish street name to Dunblane Avenue would have a strongly negative impact on community relations within the area.

“Cardigan Drive has a mixed and diverse community in and around it, and I have reservations that the proposal to add an Irish street name to Cardigan Drive would have a negative impact on community relations within and surrounding the area.”

Last October the DUP failed in an attempt to block the two North Belfast streets from being surveyed for future Irish signage. The party highlighted the Dunblane Avenue request in particular and its proximity to the non-denominational Girls' Model Secondary School, which draws many of its pupils from the greater Shankill area.

The Council’s policy on the erection of a second street nameplate requires that at least 15 per cent of the occupiers surveyed be in favour of the proposal to erect a second street sign in order for it to progress to Committee for consideration.

For Dunblane Avenue, the survey found that 25 occupiers (39.68 per cent) were in favour and two against. 36 occupiers did not respond.

For Cardigan Drive, the survey found 52 per cent of residents in favour of the erection of a second street name plate and just five not in favour, while 43 occupiers did not respond.

There were no objections raised to applications for Irish street signs in Mount Eagles Glen in West Belfast and North Belfast streets Emersons Lane, Floral Gardens, Thornberry Road and Mill Valley Road.

A survey of residents in Mount Eagles Glen found 44 occupiers (23.78 per cent) in favour of the erection of a second street name plate, three occupiers not in favour whilst 138 occupiers did not respond.

One resident not in support of the dual language sign is concerned about the cost of the signage. Another resident not in support of the dual language sign has advised that they do not speak Irish and that there are a number of nationalities in the community.

In tiny Emersons Lane in Ligoniel, one occupier (25 per cent) was in favour of the erection of a second street name plate and one occupier had no preference either way. Two occupiers (50 per cent) did not respond to the survey. One resident who has no preference either way has suggested that both signs could be incorporated into one sign and perhaps use a local artist for the design.

In Floral Gardens off the Whitewell Road, 28 occupiers (44.44 per cent) were in favour with five occupiers against. Two occupiers had no preference either way and 28 occupiers did not respond to the survey.

For Thornberry Road in Ligoniel, 14 occupiers (16.66 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate whilst one occupier had no preference either way and 64 occupiers did not respond. Two residents from one household also advised that whilst they are both Irish speakers, they are opposed to a dual language nameplate and object to the low threshold for approval of the signs.

Finally, in Mill Valley Way, 39 occupiers (31.45 per cent) were in favour, three occupiers against and 82 occupiers did not respond.

All seven streets were agreed without debate. They will be subject to ratification at next month's full Council meeting.