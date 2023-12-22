Irish street sign decision to go back to residents despite meeting required threshold

DEADLOCK: Although the requisite number of residents said yes, a decision on an Irish sign for Knock Eden Park is to be sent back to the residents

AN application for an Irish language street sign in South Belfast is to be sent back to residents, despite meeting the required threshold for approval.

At the meeting of the People and Communities Committee, members were asked to agree to the erection of a second street nameplate in Irish in Knock Eden Park, off Knockbreda Road. Fifteen per cent of residents are required to be in favour in favour for the sign to get the green light.

In the Knock Eden Park survey for new Irish language signage, 55 occupiers (28.5 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate, 46 occupiers (23.83 percent) were not in favour, while 11 occupiers (5.70 percent) had no preference either way. Eighty-one occupiers (41.97 percent) did not respond to the survey.

The committee heard that two residents who are not in support of the dual language street sign at Knock Eden Park had raised concerns about the cost of the signs. Another resident not in support of the signs advised that they would wish to keep the existing cast-iron heritage sign.

Another resident not in support of the dual language sign was concerned at the low threshold of 15 percent for the application to be considered.

Councillors from the DUP, Alliance and the Green Party voted in support of having a second survey of the street, against nine councillors from Sinn Féin and the SDLP who wanted the Council to accept that the 15 per cent threshold for dual language signage was met and to act upon that.

DUP Councillor Ruth Brooks said: “On Knock Eden, the consultation has probably had the highest level of people engaging with the process. It is quite clear on this one that, yes, the threshold has been met, but the number of occupiers in favour and not in favour is quite close.

“This is an area that is quite mixed. Some of the comments are not supporting the application. We are not in support of this one going through. This is a community that probably respects each other, with diverse opinions and does not need a dual language placed at the end of the street.”

A DUP amendment not to proceed with the Knock Eden Park application was voted down with only five in support, and 14 councillors against. DUP Councillor Tracy Kelly then proposed a successful second amendment for another survey to be put to the residents in the street.

Meanwhile, six Irish signs were provisionally approved for streets across West and North Belfast.

The committee received applications for Dermott Hill Parade (Paráid Chnoc Dhiarmada), Sunnyhill Park (Páirc Chnoc na Gréine), Fruithill Court (Cúirt Chnoc na dTorthaí), Tullymore Gardens (Gairdíní na Tulaí Móire) and Hawthorn View (Radharc na Sceiche) in West Belfast and Pineview Road (Bóthar Radharc na Giúise) in North Belfast.