Jim McCann was a man of 'great resolve and determination'

TRIBUTES: James (Jim) McCann who passed away on Friday

TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Belfast man, described as having "a great resolve and determination".

James (Jim) McCann (94) passed away peacefully at hospital on Friday surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was the father of well-known republican Jazz McCann who spent 17 years in prison.

During the conflict, Jim was a prominent campaigner in the Teachers Against H-Block and Armagh campaign which protested against the conditions republican prisoners were being held in during the late seventies and early eighties.

Teachers against H-Block/Armagh function in the Kerri Inn, October 1981, Jim McCann is second from right

Jim worked as a teacher at St Augustine’s on the Ormeau Road – now St Joseph’s – and served on Belfast Education and Library Board.

Former Lisburn Sinn Féin councillor and St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School teacher Pat Rice worked alongside Jim in the campaign.

“Jim was a man of great resolve and determination who brought great strength and presence to our campaign for the rights of republican political prisoners,” he said.

"He had very strong republican beliefs and both he and his wife Patricia (who passed away in 2022) were very proud of their son Jazz who was on the blanket protest.”

The committee and members of Cumann Naomh Treasa said they "deeply regretted" to learn of the death of James (Jim) McCann, father of esteemed member Jazz McCann.

Jim's Requiem Mass took place at 10am today, Tuesday, in the church of St Michael the Archangel. Burial will follow afterwards at Milltown Cemetery.