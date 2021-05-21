John Finucane welcomes Stormont support for independent public inquiry into father's murder

North Belfast MP John Finucane has welcomed Stormont support after a motion calling on the British Government to hold a full and independent public inquiry into his father Pat's murder was passed this week.

Father-of-three Pat Finucane (39) was shot dead in his family home in North Belfast on February 12, 1989 in one of the most high profile cases of British State collusion.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that there had never been an “effective” human rights compliant investigation into his murder.

After being forced through the courts to make a decision on the ruling, the British Government said in November that it would not hold a full public inquiry.

On Monday, a motion calling on the British Government to fulfil its 2001 commitment to hold an inquiry into the murder was brought forward by Sinn Féin and the SDLP.

It further called on the British Government to implement legacy mechanisms contained in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement.

The motion was supported by the Alliance Party and People Before Profit, but was opposed by the DUP, UUP and TUV.

48 Assembly MLAs voted in favour and 38 voted against.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Pat’s son and North Belfast MP John Finucane said the timing of the motion was important in keeping legacy in the spotlight.

“The motion was important as it shows the cross-party support for this issue and it is also timely, given the Ballymurphy Massacre findings last week which put legacy in the spotlight again,” he explained.

I welcome this significant vote in the Assembly today calling for the British govt to hold an independent inquiry into my father’s murder.



The British Govt has repeatedly reneged on their agreement to hold an inquiry.



Thank you to everyone who voted in favour of the motion. https://t.co/mWO7Qibew9 — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) May 18, 2021

“In our case, we have another hearing in June after the British government passed the case back to the Police Ombudsman so this week’s motion was timely.

“After 32 years to see that widespread political support encourages us and we are incredibly grateful for it.

“The motion highlights once again the British Government and their inability to deal with legacy.”

John admits he was not surprised to see Unionist parties not support the motion but called for more impartiality in dealing with the past.

“I am not surprised the Unionist parties did not support the motion. Legacy should not be approached in a competitive manner. It is toxic and not healthy for dealing with our past,” he added.

“We never set out to elevate ourselves above other families. I genuinely wish we didn’t have to campaign for an inquiry.

“The bottom line is that we are dealing with a British Government who set out to murder a lawyer. They have admitted it and covered it up but their own analysis of my father’s case is that it is worse than anything to have come out of Afghanistan or Iraq.

“This is why this case calls for an enquiry. The British Government can prolong and delay an enquiry but they cannot ignore it.

“Would the Finucane family getting an inquiry damage other families and their quest for truth and justice? No, it would not. Hurt went right across the divide and if we are serious about dealing with the past, we can’t approach it in a partial way.

“This is about holding a government to account when there are serious allegations of wrongdoing. In our case, it extends beyond allegations because collusion has already been admitted.”

The Finucane family’s attention now turns to June after Pat's widow Geraldine Finucane was granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision by the British government not to hold a public inquiry into the killing.

“I am pleased the motion was passed and the family’s focus will now switch to the upcoming court proceedings in June,” concluded John.