Kennedy Centre ready for Santa and his reindeers on Friday evening

SANTA READY: John Jones, Manager of the Kennedy Centre is looking forward to Santa's arrival on Friday evening

A SPECIAL evening awaits on Friday as the Kennedy Centre prepares to welcome Santa and his reindeers to West Belfast.

Festivities will get underway at 6pm and Santa will arrive with his reindeers Rudolph and Dasher at 6.30pm.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeers as well as craft stalls, face painting, a live DJ, dinky donuts, popcorn and much more.

John Jones, Manager of the Kennedy Centre, said the event is a highlight of the calendar year for everyone.

“It is the best time of the year for us. We always look forward to it,” he said.

“The Christmas decorations went up last Friday so we are ready to welcome Santa this Friday coming.

“It is always a great night with a lovely festive atmosphere. We always get a big crowd and are expecting another big turnout on Friday evening.

“It is an event to give something back to the community who support us throughout the year.

“We are really looking forward to seeing all our customers and all the children on Friday night as we officially start the festive season.”