Mum's house 'destroyed' after blaze at Longlands home

DAMAGE: Nicole's house has been left destroyed by the blaze

A NORTH Belfast mother and her daughter have been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home at the weekend.

Nicole McKernon was woken up at around 3am on Saturday morning to discover the blaze at her Longlands Road home.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the property with the kitchen and utility room completely destroyed and widespread smoke damage in other parts.

Nicole and her five-year old daughter, Cora are now living with her mum following the incident.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Nicole said: "I woke up and heard the smoke alarm going off. I walked down the stairs and just saw all the smoke.

"I ran out and rang the fire brigade. Thankfully Cora was not there in the house at the time.

"The kitchen is completely destroyed and there is a lot of smoke damage in the house. I think it may have been an electrical fault.

"I have had to move out and live with my mum.

"My daughter is really confused. She has special needs and is really confused. She is finding it hard to sleep and doesn’t really understand what has happened."

Nicole's friend Aine McKenna has launched a GoFundme page in order to raise funds to help the mum and daughter which has raised over £1,700 so far.

"I want to thank the local community for all their support," added Nicole.

"People have been offering us clothes, food and toys. It has been amazing."

You can donate to the appeal here.