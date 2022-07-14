As lid is lifted on SAS executions in Afghanistan, family of Louis Scullion say nothing has changed in 50 years

THE family of a Carrick Hill man shot dead by the British Army 50 years ago say his murder “seems so long ago but is still so fresh in our minds”.

Louis Scullion (27) was shot four times as he walked through Unity Flats at 1.45am on July 14, 1972.

The inquest heard that the IRA volunteer was unarmed at the time and was shot for no reason.

SAS operatives in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances, according to an investigation by @BBCPanorama



This is the story of one of them https://t.co/xpPqm1Seg3 pic.twitter.com/BefsEUuxJ6 July 12, 2022

Despite this, Mr Scullion's family say the Coroner ruled that Louis had shot himself four times in the chest.

No-one has ever been charged with the killing of Louis Scullion.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary today (Thursday) of Louis' death, his niece Marie said the pain is still raw for the family.

“It still feels like yesterday,” she said.

“We still talk a lot about him and visit the monument in Carrick Hill. It always becomes that bit more difficult around anniversaries like this. It seems so long ago but is still so fresh in the mind at the same time.

“He was the second oldest brother. My mum was only 14 years old when it happened. She really feels like she lost out on so many years with her brother.”

Remembering Vol. Louis Scullion, who died on this day, 1972. pic.twitter.com/PIZIPQS5NI — Stiofán (@Stiofan1798) July 14, 2020

This week, a BBC investigation found SAS soldiers in Afghanistan repeatedly killed detainees and unarmed men in suspicious circumstances.

Newly obtained military reports suggest that one unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in one six-month tour.

Remembering Óglach Louis Scullion, G (Carrick Hill) Coy, 3rd Batt, Belfast Brigade, #ÓglaighnahÉireann who died for Ireland at this moment #0TD 1972. Louis, aged from Unity Walk was shot 4 times while unarmed by a British soldier. Inquest ruled he had shot himself. pic.twitter.com/AFmUMZAq3O — Republican Memorial Tributes 32 (@Tributes32) July 14, 2022

Reacting to the report, Marie said she was “not surprised”.

"It proves nothing has changed in the British Army in 50 years."

She added: “It is not surprising given what they got away with here for so long. That ethos and culture is obviously still embedded within the British Army. It is really sad but it seems the British Army have not learnt any lessons in the North for all those years.”

The family say they take great comfort and strength from the community of Carrick Hill which rallied round them at the time of the murder and since. They paid special tribute to local republican Patsy 'Skin' Burns who wrote the song below (to the tune of The Galteemore Mountains) in Louis' honour.

Young Louis Scullion

A young Volunteer walked home one night,

Not knowing the dangers that lurked out of sight,

For out in the darkness a sniper was hid,

His rifle prepared for a murderous bid.

O young Louis Scullion was murdered out there,

Gunned down by a coward, in Unity square,

A snipers bullet struck poor Louis down

And a coward’s victory was claimed by the crown.

As the lone Volunteer entered the square,

The sniper hiding was his bright yellow hair,

He cocked his rifle and took deadly aim

The life of a provo, by a coward was claimed.

Murder O Murder, the people all cried,

For no gun was found at the rebel who died,

We cursed the soldiers, their greed to kill

And vowed that murder would not break our will.

O’ Tears of anger and sorrow we cried,

For we all knew and loved the young that died

Volunteer Louis Scullion remember his name,

His blood is the fuel that burns freedoms flame