Love Palestine march to take place in Belfast on Saturday

PALESTINE SUPPORT: The march has been organised by Gaels Against Genocide

A 'Love Palestine' (Grá don Phalastin) march will take place in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

Organised by Gaels against Genocide, the march will leave Writers' Square at 2pm for a rally at Belfast City Hall.

Michael Doherty from Sarsfields GAC, who is part of the group, explained: "We want this to be a celebration of Palestinian life after the genocide they have endured this past 15 months. We want it to be a colourful and musical spectacle.

"Following the recent calls by Trump and his Zionist Allies for the forced displacement/ethnic cleansing of almost two million Palestinians from their homes in Gaza, it is imperative that everyone comes out onto the streets this Saturday afternoon and demonstrates their support for the beleaguered but resilient people of Gaza.

"Everyone is welcome to come along and join us, people of all ages and abilities and beliefs."