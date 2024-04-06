Lyric Theatre set for Brassneck's Project Children

A GROUNDBREAKING play by West Belfast playwright Fionnuala Kennedy is set for a two-week run at The Lyric Theatre later this month.

Project Children premiered during last year's Féile an Phobail, where it played to eight sell-out nights at St Comgall's. Directed by Brassneck's Tony Devlin the play tells the story of brothers Patrick and Denis Mulcahy – two Cork natives and now members of the NYPD – who at the outbreak the Troubles watch news footage of the violence from back home. From this, Project Children is born. Over the next 40 years, they would bring over 23,000 Catholic and Protestant kids to the US during the summer months, as respite from the conflict.



Looking ahead to the play opening at The Lyric, Fionnuala said: "I’m delighted to finally get the chance to work with the team at Brassneck. Whilst the play looks specifically at Project Children, it’s a celebration of all those programmes – Children in the Crossfire, the Ulster Project, to name a few. The stories are mad, hilarious, sad, joyous! Not only about the children who went out, but the extraordinary volunteers who gave their time to help children during the conflict."



One such volunteer, Monica Culbert, reflected: “As I watched this wonderful play, it reawakened in me so many memories of what Project Children was all about – the joy, the sadness the difference it made in the lives of children, parents, host families and volunteers who took part. It totally captured the Project Children ethos.”



On Saturday April 27th, Denis Mulcahy, founder of the original Project Children programme and charity, will travel from New York to Belfast to attend the production as a part of a special evening hosted in his honour.

#ProjectChildren is one POWERFUL play but don’t just take our word for it…see what our audiences had to say about it at its sold-out world premiere at St Comgall’s last August! From @BrassneckCo coming to the Lyric soon...



📅 24 Apr - 05 May

🎟️ https://t.co/vHZjpA4kOu pic.twitter.com/LQDy3dbyEN — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) April 1, 2024

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric, said the theatre is very excited to host the Brassneck production.

"Fionnuala has written a warm, engaging and vibrant piece based on the memories of those who took part in the programme. We are also honoured to welcome Denis Mulcahy to the theatre on the 27th. Brassneck always attract a large and enthusiastic audience, and their shows never fail to delight and entertain. I would encourage everyone to snap up a ticket to this production which promises to be very special indeed!”



Dr Damian Smyth, Joint Head of Literature, Drama and Dance at the Arts Council, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support Brassneck Theatre Company and this new play, Project Children, thanks to The National Lottery players. National Lottery funding has been a game changer in supporting the writing of this terrific new play and reflects powerful human stories in a contemporary Northern Ireland. I would encourage everyone to go along to experience what promises to be an unmissable performance.”

Project Children will open at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast on the Main Stage from 24th April – 5th May.

Tickets are available from https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/project-children