Macrory Church Hall to offer first jab vaccines on Thursday

MACRORY Church Hall in Duncairn Gardens is open for first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine today (Thursday).

The hall will be open from 10am to 4pm with appointments based on walk-in only.

The latest pop-up vaccination centre comes after more than 12,000 people came forward to receive their first dose of the vaccine as part of the Department of Health’s Big Jab Weekend which also saw the mass vaccination centre inside the SSE Arena close for the final time as it moves to a smaller facility in the arena’s rear carpark.

Latest figures from the Department of Health this week reveal a rise in the number of new positive cases in West, South and East Belfast from August 16-22.

West Belfast postcodes of BT11, BT12, BT13 and BT17 saw 1,031 new positive cases recorded – up from 848.

East Belfast (BT4, BT5, BT6) recorded 405 new positive cases – up from 382, whilst South Belfast postcodes of BT7, BT8, BT9 and BT10 recorded 380 new cases – up from 357.

The North Belfast postcodes of BT14 and BT15 saw a slight drop in new cases with 371 recorded – down from 409.

Vaccines are also available at your local community pharmacy

Those aged over 18 or those who are pregnant or believed to be pregnant are encouraged to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The closest to North Belfast is Solas Pharmaceuticals Ltd in High Street in Belfast city centre.

Meanwhile, if you are aged over 40, it is recommended that you receive the AstraZeneca jab which is available at most pharmacies.

The following pharmacies in North Belfast are continuing to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who have yet to be jabbed: