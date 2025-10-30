Major £90,000 upgrade delivered at Whiterock Leisure Centre

NEW UPGRADE: Deputy Mayor of Belfast Cllr Paul Doherty; Leona Chorazyova (General Manager, Whiterock Leisure Centre) and Jacqui Pope (Head of Service, GLL).

A MAJOR £90,000 refurbishment of the gym at Whiterock Leisure Centre has been completed.

It was officially unveiled at a launch event on Friday attended by Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Paul Doherty and Cllr Róis-Máire Donnelly. This project is part of GLL’s wider investment programme across Belfast and follows closely on the heels of a recent gym refurbishment at Ballysillan Leisure Centre.

The transformation at Whiterock has created a more functional and motivating space for fitness enthusiasts. Highlights of the upgrade include a revamped strength and conditioning area with high-performance flooring to support a variety of training styles.

The entrance door has been relocated, and new mirrored wall added to maximise space and extend the strength training zone.

Members will also benefit from new and upgraded equipment, including a Ski Erg, kettlebells, leg and chest press machines and additional functional fitness kit. The redesigned layout offers more strength stations and reflects current workout trends, helping members train more effectively and comfortably.

Importantly, Whiterock Leisure Centre remained open throughout the refurbishment.

Temporary arrangements were made to minimise disruption, and members were kept informed via in-centre updates, digital channels, and email communications.

Gareth Kirk, Senior Regional Director, GLL, said: “GLL’s latest investment in Whiterock Leisure Centre reflects our continued commitment to enhancing leisure facilities across all of Belfast.

Leona Chorazyova (General Manager, Whiterock Leisure Centre), Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly and Jacqui Pope (Head of Service, GLL)

"By reinvesting in our facilities, we can deliver modern, high-quality spaces that support the health and wellbeing of our members and communities. We look forward to seeing even more people in West Belfast enjoying these fantastic new facilities and joining us on our journey to improve the health and wellbeing of the city’s residents.”

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “Whiterock Leisure Centre plays a vital role in supporting health and wellbeing in West Belfast, offering a welcoming space for people of all ages and abilities to be active.

"The importance of having high-quality leisure facilities within your community cannot be overstated, and GLL has delivered a much-improved gym environment for training and social connection.

“I look forward to seeing people in the area benefit from these improved facilities, which will encourage more people to lead healthier, more active lives. This refurbishment is another positive step in that journey and demonstrates how investment in local leisure facilities can deliver real and lasting benefits for communities.”