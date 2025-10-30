Calls for urgent road safety improvements on Hightown Road

THERE have been calls to address serious road safety concerns affecting residents and road users along the Hightown Road in Glengormley.

During a recent on-site meeting North Belfast MP John Finucane and local Sinn Féin Councillor Eamonn McLaughlin met with Department for Infrastructure officials and outlined a series of practical proposals aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing safety in what is considered one of the area's busiest residential corridors.

Key proposals include:

• Installation of a new traffic island to link The Beeches and Mayfield at the top of Hightown Road. This measure is aimed at reducing vehicle speeds and providing a safer crossing point for pedestrians.

• An enlarged yellow box junction at the entrance to Hightown Park to help ease traffic congestion and improve access for residents.

• A reduction in the speed limit across residential developments including Hollybrook, The Beeches, Hightown and Farmley, all areas with a high concentration of young families and children.

Speaking after the meeting, John Finucane MP said: “Our priority is keeping people safe. The volume and speed of traffic through Hightown is putting lives at risk, particularly in areas where children play and families are crossing the road daily.

"We are committed to working with the Department for Infrastructure to deliver road safety improvements.

"These safety improvements are about improving everyday life for local residents, ensuring safer journeys, better access to homes, and greater peace of mind for parents and families."

Councillor Eamonn McLaughlin stressed the urgency of the proposed changes.

“Road safety is paramount along this very busy road. We need a speed limit reduction in residential areas to create a safer environment for residents and children.

"The traffic island to link The Beeches and Mayfield is also vitally important to slow traffic in that area, while the yellow box proposal will ease access for Hightown residents and allow traffic to move freely.

"These are practical requests that will make a massive difference to [road] safety and access for our local residents. We ask drivers using the road at present to please think of local residents and slow down, speed can cause catastrophic accidents.

"Residents have made their voices clear, and we will continue to stand with them until these concerns are properly addressed.

"We will continue to meet with the Department for Infrastructure until meaningful progress is made."