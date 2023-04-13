MÁLA POIST: Irish unity – can I get a definition?

DEFINING Irish Unity can be a bit troubling. What unity are we referring to?

Unity of a sovereign nation of the 32 counties on the Island of Ireland and under an Irish Government, free of British interference? Yes, and the way to do that is first to rescind partition.

Partition is, and has been, the basic cause of almost all of the national and international problems involving the occupied portion of the Ulster Province of Ireland.

Unity of the society in Ireland seems to be quite different with the increase in citizenship of many different immigrant nationalities and religions. The latter suggests the probability of more division than unity.

With this growing situation, what becomes of the preservation and practice of Irish culture and the term Irishman or Irishwoman? Can the definition of 'Irish' survive? Let's face it, unlike large countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, etc, a rather small insular country like Ireland cannot absorb vast numbers of diverse foreigners and not be radically changed, for good or for bad.

How then can the term 'unity' be applied in Ireland – people, political or geography? Choose your goal, but I question that, at this point, true unity can be both Nation and Society.

Jim Gallagher

Niantic, CT., USA

