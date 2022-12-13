Man arrested in Lenadoon in connection with the murder of Sean Fox

A 44-year-old man was arrested in the Lenadoon area on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Sean Fox

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sean Fox.

The man was arrested in the Lenadoon area on Tuesday morning on suspicion of terrorism-related offences and is currently in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Sean Fox was murdered in the Donegal Celtic Social Club on Sunday, 2nd October.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said "Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101."

The PSNI are also offering a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox. Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org