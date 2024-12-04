Marian Price to sue Disney+ over McConville murder depiction

WEST Belfast republican Marian Price is to sue Disney+ after its depiction of the murder of Jean McConville in its nine-part TV series Say Nothing.

The mother-of-ten was abducted by the IRA from her Divis home, murdered and secretly buried in 1972. One of the disappeared, Ms McConville's body was found in 2003 at a County Louth beach.

Ms Price, 70, who is also known by her married name McGlinchey, has denied any involvement in the murder. She is suing Disney+ for defamation after she was depicted killing Ms McConville in the TV series which began streaming last month.

Phoenix Law solicitor Peter Corrigan, who is representing Marian Price, said: “Given the context, it is difficult to envisage a more egregious allegation than the one to which has been levelled against our client. As someone who has been involved at every level of the related Boston College criminal proceedings, it is clear that the instant allegation is not based on a single iota of evidence.

Say Nothing started streaming last month

“Such allegations published on an international scale are not only unjustified, but they are odious insofar as they seek to cause our client immeasurable harm in exchange for greater streaming success.

“Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney to account for their actions.”

Last month one of Ms McConville’s sons criticised the series as “cruel" and "horrendous”. Michael McConville said his mother's death was “not entertainment”.