Marie Curie to benefit from the SPAR Craic 10k

WITH just a fortnight to go ahead of the 2022 SPAR Craic 10k, runners are beginning to make their final preparations to take over the streets of Belfast on St Patrick's Day, having missed out on the opportunity to do so over the past two years due to the pandemic.

It’s not just those taking part that are counting the days, but the SPAR Craic 10k charity partner, Marie Curie, that is set to benefit with a £1 donation from each registration fee.

On the day, Marie Curie will also be operating a bag drop service from 8:15 am to 8:45 am.

Runners can leave their belongings in their van which will be outside City Hall’s front gates. Marie Curie will then transport these to the finish line in Ormeau Park.

Pre-booking for bag drop can be done at our pack collection venue with a suggested £2 donation.

Ciara Gallagher, Head of Fundraising Northern Ireland at Marie Curie said: “We’re delighted that the SPAR Craic 10k is back again on the streets of Belfast this year.

“Marie Curie is very grateful to be receiving a donation from every registration, particularly during the month of our Great Daffodil Appeal, and we encourage everyone to wear their daffodil pin and show their support for caring for people at the end of life.”

Can you spare a few hours to assist Marie Curie on 17th March 2022?

Sign up now 👉https://t.co/91YG9iZlQR pic.twitter.com/5Uv4jFkEXr — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) March 2, 2022

The deadline to book early bird tickets has now passed, so the entry fee will be £25 per participant, with online registration closing on March 11 at midnight.

Last year’s global virtual race was a success, but this year’s organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

The event has been held in Belfast since 2015 and upwards of 2,000 runners are usually in attendance in a race that is now a staple of the local St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city.

As per previous years, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of Ireland’s national saint.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardians. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Any late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three over the finish line in both the male and female categories.

First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both males and females will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022