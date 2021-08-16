FÉILE 2021: As the curtain comes down festival is hailed as an 'unrivalled success'

CELEBRATION: The festival saw a packed programme of over 250 events spread over ten days

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has hailed Féile an Phobail as an "unrivalled success".

Speaking as the curtain closed on the festival, Mr Maskey said: "The people of West Belfast and beyond have been treated to a spectacular series of concerts, debates, and of course the amazing Féile carnival parade.

"The last 18 months have been difficult, and Féile are to be commended on facilitating the best festival so far. Féile 2021 has been an unrivalled success."

The Wolfe Tones concert on Sunday night

The Sinn Féin MP paid tribute to the festival organisers and said that they have led the way in demonstrating how we can reopen for concerts and festivals safely as we come out of the pandemic.

"We also take great pride in the fact that West Belfast is the first place on this island to host a fully accessible concert, as we emerge from the pandemic" he continued.

"So to all attendees, organisers, staff and volunteers, Maith sibh. You have once again put West Belfast on the map as a top class community.

"The work now begins for next year. Féile abú!"