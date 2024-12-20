McDonald's Westwood Surestart Christmas appeal a huge success

HUNDREDS of presents will be delivered to children this Christmas thanks to the generosity of customers at McDonald's Westwood.

The appeal, which started in mid-November invited customers to pick up a tag from the restaurant's Christmas Tree and supply a small gift suitable for the age range on the tag.

All gifts will go to support Surestart, who work with children and families across West Belfast this Christmas.

McDonald's Westwood would like to thank customers for their support for the campaign.