Pregnant mum homeless just weeks before she is due to give birth

A HEAVILY-pregnant homeless North Belfast mum says she is "desperate" to secure a home with just weeks to go before her newborn baby is born.

Michelle Armstrong (39) has two sons, aged 11 and 18, and is 36 weeks pregnant with another child on the way.

Last month, she was forced to leave her home on the Antrim Road for her own safety and take refuge in a Women’s Aid facility in the city. Due to strict regulations in the facility, Michelle's eldest son is unable to live with her.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Michelle explained: “Last month, my 11-year-old son and I had to leave our home. I'm currently 36 weeks pregnant, and it's not by choice that we're staying in a Women's Aid refuge.

"My life, at present is meant to be filled with the joy of pregnancy, but it has turned into a nightmare. I should be relishing this amazing experience with my family. We've been torn apart."

Michelle is currently on a waiting list with the Housing Executive and is hoping to get a house for her and her sons as soon as possible.

"I am in contact with the Housing Executive to find a new home that is safe and suitable for myself, my sons and soon-to-be born baby.

"I am desperate to reunite our family and find a place where we can all be together safe when the baby arrives."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our staff have been in regular contact with this applicant while we continue to source suitable accommodation for them.

“An offer of accommodation was made on October 13, but this was declined and, after guidance from our staff, their areas of housing choice have since been amended.

“However, the applicant’s areas of housing choice are in areas of high housing demand, with low housing turnover. A high level of housing points have already been applied in this case, reflecting all aspects of the household’s situation.

“We have also attempted to engage with social workers currently working with the family. Our staff will continue to provide support and advice in the time ahead.”