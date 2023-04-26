Michelle O'Neill and Alex Maskey to attend King Charles coronation

FIRST Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill and Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey will attend the coronation of King Charles III next week.

Confirming her attendance the Sinn Féin vice-president said she is determined to be a "First Minister for all".

“I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles lll," she said.

“We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

Back in September Ms O'Neill and Mr Maskey met King Charles at Hillsborough with other party leaders after the death of the Queen.