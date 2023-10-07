Mother and kids 'living in fear' over anti-social behaviour and drug taking at housing complex

LIVING IN FEAR: Giovanna O'Connor with daughters Mia and Vittoria outside the Springmeadow complex on the Springfield Road

A WEST Belfast mother says she is "terrified" living in her flat due to an escalation of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Giovanna O'Connor has lived in Springmeadow complex on the Springfield Road for six years. It is run by Radius Housing, along with nearby Blackstaff Mews.

Giovanna said she felt the needed to highlight the issues after failing to make any progress with complaints to the housing association.

"Since the summer, anti-social behaviour here has been atrocious," she explained. "There is constant disturbances of music, shouting, fighting and partying.

"There is also a massive drugs problem here too. I am seeing discarded used needles on a regular basis. My youngest doesn't know any better and is trying to pick them up.

Discarded needles outside the Springmeadow complex

"There is drug dealing happening on a daily basis in daylight, in full view of children. Just last week, I was leaving at 8.30am to take my kids to school and there was a fella lying passed out on the stairway. I don't want my kids to see that."

Giovanna says she has been verbally abused and threatened by drug users and is now terrified to leave her home.

"Both my kids are on the spectrum and they have terrible anxiety," she added.

Giovanna's daughters Mia and Vittoria

"It is a nightmare living here. I am terrified living on my own with two kids.

"I pick my kids up from school in the afternoon and don't leave the house after that. I only go out if I have a family member with me.

"I am not sleeping properly because of it all. If I do get to sleep, I am constantly being woken up by the noise of parties and doors being kicked.

"I have contacted Radius Housing so many times. All the issues seem to be ignored. Other residents have made complaints too.

"Radius Housing have been aware of such behaviours for some time and have taken no action, nor do they respond to the family when concerns are raised."

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: “In response to issues of anti-social behaviours being raised, we have taken steps to increase security at Blackstaff Mews.

"All tenants have the right to live peacefully in their home, and we are reminding all tenants of their responsibilities to their neighbours. In addition, we are undertaking clean ups and monitoring of the communal areas of the building.

“We are working with the PSNI and other partners to address all ASB related matters. Radius staff have been on site this week and will continue to meet with tenants to address any issues.”