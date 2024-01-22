Mullaghglass landfill case to be heard by the Supreme Court

A ROW over foul odour emanating from a West Belfast landfill site is to be brought to the UK Supreme Court – the first such environmental case of its kind arising from the North.

The case has wide ranging and unprecedented implications for individuals who seek to bring public authorities to Court seeking enviormental protections, through the prism of their human rights.

Resident Noeleen McAleenon said: “My appeal is not just a legal matter; it's about addressing pollution, upholding human rights, and ensuring accountability in environmental regulation.”.

Harry Robinson of Phoenix Law who acts for the residents added: “This case goes beyond legal technicalities. It's about local people affected by pollution who are seeking justice; and it raises broader questions about environmental protection, public decision-making, and the rights of individuals impacted by harmful emissions.

"We hope that this will be the first of many steps toward achieving some assurance for ordinary people that they can count on public authorities to honour their commitments to protecting the environment.”