Murphy welcomes start of major works at Boodles Dam in Ligoniel

THE start of a major improvement scheme at Boodles Dam in Ligoniel in North Belfast has been welcomed.

The scheme which will see approximately £500,000 invested in flood prevention, environmental and leisure provision and access will have a significant impact on this area.

The funding, which was approved earlier this year by Belfast City Council’s Strategic, Policy and Resources Committee, will include flood relief, protection for homes and surrounding property, access to the wider area and path and pond improvements.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “I’m delighted to see the start of this major environmental improvement scheme at Ligoniel’s Boodles Dam.

“We were pleased to get the support for this scheme from Belfast City Council and it is now great to see the work start.

“The scheme will enhance the local area, encourage families to use the hills on safe, accessible paths and help to protect the environment.

“The Belfast Hills are a fantastic resource right on our doorsteps and investment like this is vitally important in ensuring we maintain our natural environment while making the most of the opportunities it presents.”